It Is Not Senator Yau – Nigerian Senate Debunks Viral Video Of Man Kissing A Woman In An Office

The Nigerian Senate has debunked reports that a man caught on camera kissing another woman in an office is a serving Senator.

The Senate also denied social media reports that the incident happened in one of the offices belonging to the Nigerian Senate in the National Assembly.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, gave the denial on Tuesday after the kissing video went viral on the internet.

Naija News reports he explained that the video is old and the man in question is not Zamfara North Senator, Sahabi Alhaji Yau, as claimed on social media.

“That’s not the picture of any senator who is presently serving in the Nigerian Senate. That video has been online for the past four to five years.

“I’d seen it before I came to the Senate. Even when I was in the House of Representatives, I saw that video.

“And when you look at the environment, that room is not in the Senate. You can visit the Senate to see the offices. There are no offices that have that kind of architecture. Come to our offices.

“I will open about 10 offices for you to see. There is no office architectural configuration like that. No architecture like that in the Senate.

“And there’s nobody that looks like that. You can come to the Senate; I will grant you access. My conclusion is that it is not true that the man in the video is a senator or that the incident happened in the Senate. That is not the Senate, and that is not one of our senators.”

“There is no place like that in the Senate. And that is not the picture of any senator that we know,” Adaramodu told Sahara Reporters on phone.