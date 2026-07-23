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Senate Confirms Yuguda As AMCON Chairman

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed Lamido Yuguda as the Chairman of the Board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, presented by its Chairman, Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East).

The Senate confirmation of Yuguda’s appointment as Chairman of the AMCON Board followed the submission of his nomination by President Bola Tinubu on July 9, 2026.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu had asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Lamido Yuguda Abubakar as Chairman of the Board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary.

The President said the nomination was made in line with Section 10(1)(a) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2019, as amended.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Mr Lamido Yuguda Abubakar as chairman of the board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria,” the letter read in part.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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