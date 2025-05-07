PSG To Face Inter Milan In Champions League Final After Knocking Out Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final with a commanding 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the second leg of their semi-final clash, sealing a 3-1 aggregate win at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, who led the tie by a narrow 1-0 margin from the first leg in London, came into the return fixture with urgency and purpose.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 27th minute when Spanish midfielder Fabián Ruiz found the back of the net and extended their lead on aggregate.

Arsenal, who had looked solid defensively in the first leg, struggled to contain PSG’s attacking threats throughout the evening.

Achraf Hakimi added to their woes in the 72nd minute, cutting inside from the right and drilling a precise finish past the keeper to increase PSG’s lead.

Though Bukayo Saka pulled one back for the Gunners just four minutes later with a coolly taken strike in the 76th minute, it proved too little, too late. PSG held firm for the remainder of the match, managing the game expertly to prevent any dramatic late twist.

With this result, PSG advance to the Champions League final, where they will meet Italian giants Inter Milan in what promises to be a thrilling showdown. It marks another major milestone for Luis Enrique’s men, who continue to chase their long-awaited first Champions League title.

On the other hand, Arsenal’s European dream ends in heartbreak once more, despite a valiant effort across both legs, as they are set to finish the season without a major trophy.

Note that the 2025 Champions League final will take place between Inter Milan and PSG on May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Germany.