Inter Milan To Play In 2025 Champions League Final After Knocking Out Barcelona

Inter Milan have booked their place in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Barcelona at San Siro in the second leg of the semi-finals.

In a match filled with drama, intensity, and attacking brilliance, Inter Milan held their nerve to deliver a historic performance in front of their home fans.

Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the 21st minute, setting the tone for a pulsating encounter. Hakan Çalhanoğlu doubled Inter’s lead just before halftime from the penalty spot, giving them a vital cushion.

Barcelona responded in the second half with goals from Eric García (54’) and Dani Olmo (60’), leveling the match and temporarily swinging the momentum in their favor.

However, Francesco Acerbi’s stoppage-time strike (90+3’) reignited Inter’s hopes, only for Raphinha to score in the 87th minute, forcing extra time with the aggregate at 6-6.

The decisive moment came in the 99th minute, when Davide Frattesi found the back of the net, sending San Siro into a frenzy and ultimately sealing Inter’s place in the final with a 7-6 aggregate triumph.

Inter Milan will now turn their attention to the Champions League final, set to take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. They will face the winner of the other semi-final clash between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7.