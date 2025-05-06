PSG Coach Gives Fitness Update On Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has made a successful recovery from a hamstring injury and is set to feature in the Champions League semi-final second-leg clash against Arsenal on Wednesday, May 7.

After scoring the only goal in the first leg last week at Emirates Stadium, Ousmane Dembele had to leave the match in the 70th minute, raising concerns about his fitness. However, he underwent training this week and has shown significant progress, as confirmed by manager Luis Enrique.

“He’s been training with us for the last two days,” stated Luis Enrique. “His session on Tuesday was completely normal, and we’re pleased to have him available for Wednesday’s match.”

Dembele, who joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2023, has been instrumental for the team this season, leading as the top scorer with 33 goals across all competitions.

Additionally, South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in has also rejoined PSG’s team training after dealing with a minor injury sustained during the recent Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.

Note that the UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Arsenal at Parc des Princes is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

No thanks to PSG’s 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal are condemned to beat the French side 1-0 in the second leg to force the game into a penalty shootout or win 2-0 to avoid a shootout.