‘I Use Debt For Charity’ – VeryDarkMan Opens Up On Money Laundering Accusation After EFCC Release

Nigerian social media critic, Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, has dismissed accusations of money laundering following his release from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

Naija News reports that VeryDarkMan was arrested last Friday in Abuja following multiple petitions filed against him. The EFCC stated that the arrest was due to his failure to honour several invitations over allegations of financial misconduct.

His detention sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerian youths taking to social media and the streets of Abuja to demand his unconditional release.

On Wednesday evening, activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore, confirmed VDM’s release via his official Facebook page with the short update: “VDM Released!”

In a viral video making rounds on social media, Verydarkman is seen seated in a car alongside his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

VDM expressed surprise over the money laundering charges brought against him by the EFCC, questioning why such accusations would be directed at someone not wealthy.

According to him, the anti-graft agency is unaware he is using debt to fund his charity work.

He said, “How would they level allegations of money laundering on someone who doesn’t have money? I have done so many charity, they wonder how, they don’t know I use debt for charity.

“Anyway, we are outside, with my lawyer of course.”