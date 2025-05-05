Without You The Assaults On My Legacy Might Have Prevailed – Ibori Praises Daughter For Following In His Footsteps

Former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has praised his daughter, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, for upholding and preserving his political legacy.

Speaking on Sunday while celebrating his daughter on the occasion of her 45th birthday, Ibori expressed profound gratitude to God for her life and lauded her decision to follow in his political footsteps.

Erhiatake currently represents the Ethiope East/Ethiope West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

In a personally signed birthday message made available to newsmen in Warri the former governor praised his daughter’s courage, principles, and dedication to public service, noting that her presence in the political arena has played a vital role in safeguarding his legacy.

He said, “Your decision to walk in my footsteps politically has been vindicated. Without you, the assaults on my legacy might have prevailed.

“Today, 45 years ago, God Almighty gave you to our family. I celebrate you with immense pride and gratitude. Over the years, you have grown into a fearless and principled leader, standing firm against compromise and defending values greater than personal gain.

“I thank God for your life, as well as the mentors, supporters, and loved ones who have guided you on this journey.

“Today, I wish you continued good health, divine wisdom, and unyielding strength as you forge ahead. You have made your immediate family proud, your siblings proud, and your constituency proud. Above all, you have made me profoundly proud.

“On behalf of my wife, your siblings, and our entire family, I pray that today is as remarkable as the impact you make every day.

“Happy 45th celebration, Erhiatake! May the years ahead shine even brighter.”

Ibori, a founding figure of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State and a known political ally of President Bola Tinubu, has kept a relatively low profile since his return to Nigeria in 2016 after serving a jail term in the United Kingdom for money laundering.