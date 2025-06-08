Pictures: Tinubu Hosts Ibori, Bagudu, Okoya At Lagos Residence

President Bola Tinubu received a former governor of Delta state, James Ibori at his residence in Lagos state on Sunday.

The minister of budget and economic planning, Abubakar Bagudu, also paid a visit to the president, who is in Lagos for the Eid-el-Kabir festivities,

Billionaire industrialist, Razak Okoya, his wife, Shade Okoya, and son were also among the visitors the president hosted.

Tinubu has attended the 50th anniversary celebration of the Economic Community of West African States and inaugurated several projects after arriving in Lagos on May 27.

He is expected to return to the Federal Capital Territory after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In his Eid message, Tinubu called on citizens to spare a prayer for the nation for continuous peace and stability while working according to the purpose of promoting unity, peace, and progress.

He acknowledged the sacrifices that Nigerians have made in the past year as his administration sets the nation on a firm pedestal of growth and development. The president reassured Nigerians that his administration is prioritising their physical, social, and economic security and will not relent in this noble endeavour.