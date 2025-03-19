Delta PDP Convenes Emergency Meeting, Summons Gov Oborevwori’s Aides As Over 5,000 Members Defect To APC

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned an urgent meeting with political aides to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori following a significant wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Over 5,000 PDP members, including prominent figures such as Senator Ned Nwoko, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, former House of Representatives member Nicholas Ossai, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, former Commissioner Chika Ossai, and Dr. Chris Okobah, recently left the party.

Their exit has been linked to internal disputes, with some accusing the governor of authoritarian leadership.

Sources indicate that several close allies of Governor Oborevwori, particularly those who played key roles in his 2023 election victory, are also contemplating a switch to the APC.

Concerned by the growing defections, PDP leaders have moved to address the crisis by convening a crucial meeting.

In a statement released on Wednesday in Asaba, Delta State PDP Chairman Solomon Areyinka directed all political aides to the governor to be present at the meeting, which is set to take place at the party’s secretariat on Thursday.

“The PDP Delta State Chapter has invited the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, and other political aides to an interactive session to discuss critical party matters.

“The meeting, which will involve the State Party Chairman and members of the State Working Committee, is compulsory for all Executive Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants on Political Matters to the Governor,” the statement read.

The session is scheduled to begin at noon on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the PDP State Secretariat in Asaba.