In Clark Burned The True Spirit Of The Niger Delta – James Ibori Mourns

Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has described the late former Federal Commissioner for Information, Edwin Clark, as a federalist and exceptional leader.

Naija News reports that Chief Ibori said Chief Clark had the true spirit of the Niger Delta. He highlighted his courage, determination and unyielding commitment to justice.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, the former Governor of Delta State added that the late Niger Delta elder statesman’s leadership of the region was a beacon of hope and resilience.

“Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark (E. K. Clark) was a fearless fighter, a staunch federalist, and an exceptional leader of our time. He never hesitated to speak the truth when it mattered most, serving as a moral compass for the Ijaw Nation, Delta State, and Nigeria at large.

“In him burned the true spirit of the Niger Delta—courage, determination, and an unyielding commitment to justice. His leadership was a beacon of hope and resilience, and his passing leaves a profound void. We will sorely miss his wisdom, guidance, and unwavering voice. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, in his condolence message on Tuesday, said Clark while alive was not just bold and vocal, but was principled in his advocacy.

“I received with rude shock the passing of the revered statesman, Chief Edwin Clark. He was one man whom you were never in doubt of where he stood on any national issue.

“He was a courageous leader and was not just bold and vocal, but also he was principled in his advocacy.

“He was a conscience of the nation, voice of reason, social crusader, champion of equity and justice, and an unpretentious federalist.

“He fought for democracy, good governance, and fiscal federalism until he breathed his last.

“This is, therefore, a grave loss, not only to his immediate family, Delta State, and the Niger Delta, but also to the nation as a whole.

“We pray to the Almighty God for the peaceful repose of his soul,” he stated.