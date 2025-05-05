EFCC Denies Report On Arrest, Detention Of VeryDarkMan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied a report on the arrest and detention of social media influencer and activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Naija News recalls security operatives arrested VeryDarkMan on Friday, May 2, 20,225, after visiting GTBank with his mother to complain about an alleged deduction from her account.

On Monday, a report emerged claiming the EFCC had taken ownership of the arrest and detention of the activist.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, was quoted to have said in an interview with BBC News Pidgin on Monday, May 5, 2025, that the activist was taken into custody following complaints from several petitioners.

He said, “We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners.”

When reportedly asked if the case was connected to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Oyewale noted that the petitions were from different individuals and the agency owed them a duty of protection.

Oyewole noted that the social media activist will be released after meeting his bail conditions, adding he will be arraigned in court.

The report claimed the EFCC spokesperson stated that, “We will release him when he meets the bail conditions and we will take the case to court as soon as possible; we are law-abiding.”

However, the commission shared some images on its official 𝕏 account on Monday, labelling the report as fake.

Meanwhile, some youths on Monday, took to the streets of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, to protest the arrest and detention of a social media personality and popular human rights activist, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM).