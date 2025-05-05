2027: Sule Reveals How Nasarawa Next Governor Will Emerge

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has declared that the choice of his successor in 2027 lies solely in the hands of God.

Naija News reports that Sule made this known during a grand reception in Lafia on Sunday, held in honour of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Labaran Magaji.

Governor Sule revealed that no fewer than 20 individuals have already shown interest in contesting for the governorship position, but he will not impose a successor.

He acknowledged that with so many contenders, the road ahead would likely be marked by political alliances, forgiveness, and collaboration among aspirants.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to inform you that so far, about 20 people are already in the race for the governorship of Nasarawa State.

“There is going to be a lot of alliances, a lot of forgiveness, and a lot of teamwork if we really want to move forward, because at the end of the day, only one person will get it.

“It is God Almighty who will select our next governor, not A.A. Sule.”

Governor Sule also used the occasion to express appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as the President’s consistent support for Nasarawa State.