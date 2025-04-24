Nigerian Governors Take Fresh Decision To Tackle Insecurity In Nigeria

Governors of the thirty-six states of the federation, under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have resolved to set up a subcommittee to curb the challenges of insecurity in various parts of the country.

The move is part of decisions taken during their meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Governors, who met with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, urged security agencies to be proactive in detecting potential threats and prevent casualties.

Naija News understands the governors emphasized the need for technology-driven solutions to confront evolving security threats at the state level.

The decision was made known by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who briefed newsmen in the early hours of Thursday and noted the resolve of the Governors in working with the security agencies to address all national security challenges.

According to Uzodinma, the CDS briefed the governors on “an innovative security initiative aimed at strengthening national and subnational capacity for early threat detection and coordinated response.

“The project envisions the phased deployment of advanced technology and infrastructure to improve surveillance, crisis management, and public safety.

“Governors also commended the Chief of Defence Staff and the Nigerian military for these valuable propositions and initiatives,” he added.

The resolve of the Governors comes at a time Plateau and Benue states, in particular, are experiencing renewed attacks which have resulted in the loss of lives and property.