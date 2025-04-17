Police Take Action Against Officers Caught Collecting Money From Chinese National

The Nigeria Police Force has ordered disciplinary action to be taken against some of its officers caught on camera receiving money from a Chinese national.

The officers were seen in a viral video making rounds on the internet, receiving cash handouts from the Chinese man.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday, said the action of the officers stands condemned as it is grossly unprofessional and unethical.

He added that the officers involved in the scenario have been identified and subjected to disciplinary proceedings.

“The Nigeria Police Force has taken cognizance of a disturbing video making rounds in the media space, showing police officers receiving money from a Chinese national.

“The Force has strongly condemned the conduct exhibited by the police officers in the video, describing it as unprofessional and unethical.

“The actions of the officers do not represent the established ethics, standards, and core values of the Nigeria Police Force. The Force has zero tolerance for such unprofessional behaviour and other forms of misconduct, which undermine public trust and confidence.

“The officers captured in the video have been identified and subjected to disciplinary proceedings.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby cautions individuals and organizations privileged to the services of Police personnel, particularly as escorts and guards or other specialized services, to desist from any act capable of degrading the integrity of its officers and bringing the Force to disrepute,” the Police statement read.