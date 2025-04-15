“Tinubu Has Failed These Citizens” – Atiku Slams Presidency Over Plateau Killings

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has taken a strong stance against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, holding it responsible for the renewed wave of deadly violence in Plateau State.

Naija News reports that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticised the government’s handling of the nation’s security, describing it as ineffectual and unresponsive.

In a post shared on his official 𝕏 account on Tuesday, Atiku expressed anguish over the loss of at least 47 lives in Zike community, located in the Kwali district of Bassa Local Government Area.

This tragic event came closely on the heels of a similar incident in Bokkos LGA, highlighting, according to Atiku, “the worsening state of security in our country.”

He wrote, “I am deeply saddened and alarmed by the resurgence of violent attacks in Plateau State.

“It is regrettable and entirely unacceptable that these Nigerians had to lose their lives as a result of the incompetence of the Tinubu-led administration. The protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of any government. Unfortunately, President Tinubu has failed these citizens and continues to fail them.”

Extending his concern beyond Plateau, Atiku also referenced the deteriorating security situation in Borno State, citing recent remarks by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno that point to increasing territorial losses and mounting casualties due to insurgent activities.

“These disturbing developments underscore the total collapse of the current administration’s security policy and architecture,” he added.

The PDP chieftain further decried the government’s inability to bring those responsible for terrorism and banditry to justice.

Noting that some suspects arrested as far back as 2016 remain unprosecuted, Atiku drew a sharp contrast with the speedy trials often reserved for government critics.

“If the same level of urgency and energy were devoted to the prosecution of terrorists as we have seen applied to the trials of political critics, we would have sent a clear and forceful message that crime has consequences,” he stated.

To address this, Atiku called on the Attorney General of the Federation to prioritise terrorism cases and proposed the establishment of specialised courts to handle them swiftly. He also labelled the federal government’s inability to prevent cross-border attacks by armed groups as a “national disgrace.”

As part of a broader solution, the former vice president urged the National Assembly to enact laws that would enable state governments to properly arm and equip their security forces, arguing that such measures are necessary to strengthen Nigeria’s strained security infrastructure.

“The people cannot continue to pay the price for government failures,” Atiku said. “Condemnation after the fact is not enough. What is needed are proactive, preventive actions.”

He appealed to local communities not to collaborate with violent groups and encouraged them to work alongside law enforcement by providing useful intelligence, reminding Nigerians that “security is a shared responsibility.”

Commending the efforts of the country’s security personnel, Atiku stressed that they require more than just verbal support—they need firm governmental backing through effective, on-the-ground measures.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he concluded. “We owe them justice, and we owe Nigeria a safer future.”