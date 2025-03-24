Police Neutralize Kidnap Gang In Kogi-Edo Border Ambush, Arrest 13 Suspects, Recover Weapons

The Nigeria Police Force has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to internal security through a series of strategic operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks across the country.

According to a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, multiple high-profile arrests were made, showcasing the police’s proactive approach to combating crime.

The statement detailed an incident on March 11, 2025, at around 6:30 PM, when operatives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) were ambushed by armed kidnappers at Oshara Ganden, a border area between Kogi and Edo States.

Displaying superior tactical skills, the officers successfully countered the attack and arrested eight suspects. The individuals taken into custody were identified as Tukur Salisu, Sani Abubakar, Mamud Sani, Umar Abdullahi, Salisu Mohammed, Salisu Usman, Bashir Audu, and Jibril Haruna.

The operation also led to the recovery of a cache of weapons, including one AK-47 rifle with 29 rounds of live ammunition, one Israeli-made pump-action rifle with four cartridges, two additional pump-action rifles with 72 cartridges, a single-barrel shotgun with two cartridges, and two operational motorcycles.

In another successful operation on January 27, 2025, IRT operatives, acting on credible intelligence, arrested two suspected criminals, Yakubu Musa, 30, and Usman Musa, 25, both from Kaduna State.

The duo was linked to multiple cases of kidnapping and cattle rustling in the Soba and Ikara regions. Their capture resulted in the seizure of three AK-47 rifles and 19 rounds of live ammunition, further solidifying the case against them.

Additionally, on January 21, 2025, three individuals—Abubakar Lawan, 24, Isiaku Abdullahi, 35, and Abbas Maisaude, 26—were apprehended on charges of criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms, and kidnapping.

During interrogation, they confessed to involvement in several kidnappings across Rijana, Lambata, Dandume, and Ugama in Kaduna and Niger States.

Authorities recovered an AK-49 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, and 28 rounds of live ammunition, while efforts continue to track down their accomplices.

These operations underscore the Nigeria Police Force’s relentless pursuit of criminals and its dedication to safeguarding lives and property.

Citizens are encouraged to collaborate with law enforcement by providing timely and accurate information, as their support remains crucial in the fight against crime.

The police reaffirm that criminals will find no refuge in Nigeria, as justice will always prevail.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has commended the operatives for their exceptional bravery and dedication.

He emphasized the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to maintain law and order.