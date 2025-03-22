Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 22nd March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 22nd March, 2025.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai have announced the formation of a coalition of opposition leaders aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Atiku confirmed the development while addressing questions from the press during a conference held at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Thursday. The announcement follows mounting discussions on the necessity of a united opposition to unseat the current administration.

Atiku has long advocated for greater unity among opposition parties, and on March 8, the 2023 PDP presidential candidate reaffirmed his commitment to uniting opposition forces with the goal of removing the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

The momentum for such a coalition grew stronger after El-Rufai’s shift from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on March 10, sparking further dialogue among opposition leaders.

Speaking at the conference, Atiku said, “Yes, this is the birth of the coalition of opposition ahead of 2027.”

Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, echoed Atiku’s sentiments, emphasizing that the coalition was focused on the empowerment and liberation of the Nigerian people.

Obi, represented by Yunusa Tanko, the Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, explained that the coalition would address critical governance issues facing the nation.

In an interview with The PUNCH, Tanko stated, “Yes, His Excellency Peter Obi and former Vice President are together on this. The idea of plans for a dialogue among the opposition is very important. It is established that we need to work together as a team; there’s no doubt about it, even the former Anambra State Governor himself has said it before.”

The Supreme Court has declared Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the legitimate National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that the apex court, in its landmark ruling on Friday, also set aside the earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal in Enugu, which had gone against Anyanwu in his quest to remain the PDP scribe.

Justice Jamilu Tukur, who delivered the lead judgment of the Supreme Court, submitted that the matter is an internal affair of the PDP.

The Supreme Court agreed with Anyanwu’s argument through his lawyers that both the Court of Appeal and the trial court in Enugu lacked the authority to hear the case, as it involved the internal affairs of the PDP.

The Supreme Court consequently struck out the judgment of the trial court delivered in October last year and also set aside the majority judgment of the Court of Appeal which had in December affirmed the sack of Anyanwu as PDP’s National Secretary.

Justice Tukur subsequently affirmed the minority judgment of the appellate court delivered by Justice Ekanem, which had nullified the judgment of the trial court on account of lack of jurisdiction.

The apex court also held that the plaintiff, Aniagu Emmanuel, who initiated the suit at the trial court, lacked the necessary legal backing to do so since he did not show how he was affected by who is the National Secretary of the PDP.

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Ata, has said that the coalition formed by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai will Fail to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Speaking via a statement released in Kano, Ata dismissed the coalition, insisting that it is dead on arrival.

Ata argued that Tinubu has successfully implemented economic and political reforms since taking office in 2023, boosting public confidence in his administration.

He criticized Atiku as a “serial contester,” El-Rufai as a “desperate power seeker,” and Obi as a politician who fuels ethnic and religious divisions.

The minister claimed that Tinubu’s leadership has stabilized the country.

“The country has moved past the era of trial-and-error governance, rejecting politicians who lack clear ideology and rely on mere sentiments to garner support,” he said.

He cited the intervention in Rivers State political crisis as evidence of his governance abilities.

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has called for the dismissal of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, from the party.

George submitted that Wike has crossed the line by revoking the land of the PDP national secretariat in Abuja and has no business remaining a member of the party.

Speaking during an interview on Friday with Arise News, George described Wike’s action as an open declaration of war against the PDP.

“I’m saying he has crossed the red line. Once you cross the red line, what are you looking for? So what is he still doing there then?” George asked.

He likened Wike’s action to a son taking over his father’s house and submitted that the Minister should be shown the way out of the party.

“If you have gone to take over your father’s house, why do you think he is still a man? Why do you think he is still a member of the party?” the PDP chieftain queried.

George called on the leadership of the PDP to take action against Wike, noting that it would be the height of shame and irresponsibility if they kept silent.

Controversies have trailed the decision of the Upper and Lower chambers of the National Assembly (NASS) to approve President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on Thursday, March 20.

Through a voice vote on Thursday, Naija News reports that the Senate and House of Representatives affirmed the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and other elected officials for six months, along with appointing a sole administrator by President Tinubu.

However, this action appears to conflict with Section 305(4) of the amended 1999 Constitution, which stipulates that a resolution from the National Assembly, supported by a two-thirds majority, is necessary to endorse the president’s request.

Various political bigwigs and concerned Nigerians, including the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have criticized the National Assembly for this approval, contending that a two-thirds majority cannot be accurately determined via a voice vote.

In response, Senate President Godswill Akpabio stated that the approval was achieved unanimously, with no dissenting votes.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa West senatorial district, Seriake Dickson has explained why he walked out of the Senate chamber before the upper house approved the state of emergency in Rivers State.

Dickson, a former Bayelsa governor and a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that he believed the action was unconstitutional and undermined democratic principles.

In a statement posted on his verified Facebook account on Thursday, Dickson revealed that he, alongside Senators Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto South), Eyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), and a few other colleagues, resisted the emergency proclamation.

However, they were not granted the opportunity to openly debate the issue during plenary.

The Senate approved the state of emergency after a closed-door session lasting about one hour and twenty minutes. Dickson, visibly upset by the proceedings, left the chamber at approximately 1:40 p.m., shortly after senators emerged from the session.

Naija News reports that earlier on Thursday, a minor disagreement occurred between Dickson and Senate President Godswill Akpabio before the closed-door session.

The dispute centered around a point of order raised by Dickson, which argued that the Nigerian President must brief the Senate in a closed-door session on the circumstances surrounding the declaration of a state of emergency.

Dickson explained that his opposition to the emergency rule was based on his commitment to upholding the Constitution rather than on partisan interests.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, insisted that Sunday Udeh-Okoye remains the party’s National Secretary.

Naija News reports this position was made known in a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The decision which was released shortly after the Supreme Court ordered the reinstatement of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the PDP National Secretary, said the party’s decision is in line with the Supreme Court ruling, which affirmed that party leadership positions are entirely internal affairs.

The statement added that the PDP has already chosen Udeh-Okoye as its secretary, and the decision has been ratified through the internal mechanism of the PDP statutory Organs and bodies in line with provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

It added that the Friday ruling of the apex court only affirms what the party has already done and so Udeh-Okoye, not Anyanwu, remains the PDP National Secretary.

The statement by Ologbondiyan confirmed the PDP is in receipt of the Supreme Court judgement and commended the apex court for upholding the principle of the supremacy of the Party in the management of its internal affairs, describing it as a victory for democracy.

It urged all party members to remain peaceful.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe has stated that suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has never spoken like a governor.

According to Igbokwe, the embattled governor only speaks and behaves like a student union president and not a governor.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State over the political crisis in the state and consequently suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, and all elected lawmakers, a move that has divided Nigerians.

Many stakeholders, especially opposition figures, have strongly opposed the proclamation, stating that it is illegal for the president to suspend elected officials.

Despite the outrage, the Senate and the House of Representatives on Thursday gave approval for the emergency rule in Rivers State.

Speaking on Facebook amidst the controversy, Igbokwe said, “In actions and deeds, Fubara never spoke as a sitting governor. He behaved and spoke like a Student Union President.”

Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze, has dismissed rumours circulating online that he is sick and needs financial assistance.

Naija News reports that Arinze’s clarification comes after photos of him looking frail with a swollen stomach made the rounds on social media.

However, in a video via his Instagram page on Friday, the thespian said he is hale and hearty.

He clarified that the photos circulating online were taken on a movie set and do not reflect his actual health condition.

Segun Arinze also expressed gratitude to those who had reached out through calls and messages and warned fans against falling for scams.

The movie star cautioned members of the public against giving anybody money in the name of donations for his treatment.

2026 WCQ: Osimhen Helps Nigeria Secure 2-0 Win Over RwandaPhoto: Super Eagles players during Rwanda Vs Nigeria World Cup Qualifier Match on March 21, 2025

Nigeria is on the path to revitalizing its 2026 World Cup qualification efforts, thanks to a double from Victor Osimhen, resulting in a well-earned two-goal victory for the Super Eagles on Friday in their match against Rwanda.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles entered the match positioned fifth in Group C, having not secured a victory in their initial four matches, with three draws and one loss.

Under the management of Eric Chelle, the visitors made an impressive start as Osimhen manoeuvred to the back post to connect with Ademola Lookman’s excellent free-kick, breaking the deadlock just 11 minutes into the game.

A remarkable save by Rwanda’s goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari, thwarted Moses Simon’s attempt to extend the lead, while William Troost-Ekong came close to scoring from corner kicks on two occasions.

Just before halftime, Osimhen sprinted through to net his second goal of the day, leaving Rwanda—who had previously come from behind to win in their last encounter with Nigeria in November—with a significant challenge ahead in the second half.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.