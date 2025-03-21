We Will Reject Politicians Who Rely On Mere Sentiments – Tinubu’s Minister Knocks Peter Obi, El-Rufai, Atiku

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Ata, has said that the coalition formed by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai will Fail to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Speaking via a statement released in Kano, Ata dismissed the coalition, insisting that it is dead on arrival.

Ata argued that Tinubu has successfully implemented economic and political reforms since taking office in 2023, boosting public confidence in his administration.

He criticized Atiku as a “serial contester,” El-Rufai as a “desperate power seeker,” and Obi as a politician who fuels ethnic and religious divisions.

The minister claimed that Tinubu’s leadership has stabilized the country.

“The country has moved past the era of trial-and-error governance, rejecting politicians who lack clear ideology and rely on mere sentiments to garner support,” he said.

He cited the intervention in Rivers State political crisis as evidence of his governance abilities.

Ata concluded that the opposition coalition lacks credibility and public support, labeling its members as “political jobbers” seeking relevance.

Meanwhile, former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Oshuntokun, has raised concerns about the feasibility of a strong opposition coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise Television on Monday, Oshuntokun pointed out the difficulties posed by the presidential ambitions of key opposition figures, particularly Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

He noted that both politicians, who contested the 2023 election, are likely to run for the presidency again in 2027, creating a significant challenge in uniting opposition forces.

Oshuntokun explained that Obi enjoys strong backing from the youth and the Obidient movement, while Atiku has the support of the Northern political establishment.

He warned that unless one of them steps down or shifts their political goals, a repeat of the 2023 scenario—where opposition forces were divided—could occur.

To overcome this, Oshuntokun suggested that Obi might need to reconsider his presidential ambition and instead focus on building a broader political movement.

He added, “Obi is in a difficult position. There will be pressure on him to run as a vice-presidential candidate alongside a Northern politician. However, the Obidient Movement strongly opposes this idea, as they see him as their chosen leader.”

He acknowledged calls for a new candidate to lead the coalition but highlighted the challenges in uniting the opposition forces.

“If I were him, I would prioritize building a strong political movement rather than insisting on a presidential bid,” he said. Oshuntokun also noted that if Obi chooses to run independently again, he may struggle to replicate the momentum of the 2023 election.

Oshuntokun also emphasized the importance of Northern discontent for any viable opposition coalition to succeed. He argued, “If there is any hope of unseating the APC, the core opposition must come from the North, as discontent in that region would significantly weaken Tinubu’s chances.”

He warned that opposition figures would need to demonstrate a willingness to set aside personal ambitions for the common goal of removing the ruling party from power.