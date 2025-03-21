Wike Has Crossed The Red Line, He Should Be Sacked From PDP – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has called for the dismissal of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, from the party.

George submitted that Wike has crossed the line by revoking the land of the PDP national secretariat in Abuja and has no business remaining a member of the party.

Speaking during an interview on Friday with Arise News, George described Wike’s action as an open declaration of war against the PDP.

“I’m saying he has crossed the red line. Once you cross the red line, what are you looking for? So what is he still doing there then?” George asked.

He likened Wike’s action to a son taking over his father’s house and submitted that the Minister should be shown the way out of the party.

“If you have gone to take over your father’s house, why do you think he is still a man? Why do you think he is still a member of the party?” the PDP chieftain queried.

George called on the leadership of the PDP to take action against Wike, noting that it would be the height of shame and irresponsibility if they keep silent.

“No, no, no. The party, you know, these things are just breaking. The party has to meet. We have to meet the leaders, the members of the board of trustees. We own the party in trust for the members of the party.”

“If a young man has done what he did to say they should revoke the party secretariat of our party (PDP), he has crossed the red line. He has declared an open war. And it’s such a shame. We must be irresponsible as leaders and elders if we don’t take action,” George said.

PDP Disciplinary Committee Biased

Naija News reports that during the interview, George also alleged that the PDP National Disciplinary Committee, led by Chief Tom Ikimi, is biased in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He disclosed that part of the reason he refused to be a member of the committee.

“The National Disciplinary Committee, headed by former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, yes, is on Atiku Abubakar’s side. The secretary of that same committee, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, is on Atiku’s side, and they said I should come and be a member. I said, no, I cannot.”

Explaining his refusal to serve on the committee, he stated, “First of all, Tom met me at this party. I cannot serve under him. Then secondly, the way the thing was structured was warped. So where do you start?”

Supreme Court Ruling On National Secretary

Speaking on the Supreme Court ruling of Friday, which returned Samuel Anyanwu as the PDP National Secretary, George said the party has no choice but to accept the verdict and move on.

He said, “Now I’m told that there was a judgment this morning by the Supreme Court again that I am who should come back. We have no qualms. We have nothing to do. We can’t appeal to anybody anymore now. We should go back.”

He noted that the PDP national convention, expected between October and November, would play a crucial role in determining the party’s direction amid the ongoing crisis.