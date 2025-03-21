Atiku, Peter Obi, Amaechi, Others Confirm Coalition, To Reveal Political Party To Oust Tinubu In 2027

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai have announced the formation of a coalition of opposition leaders aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Atiku confirmed the development while addressing questions from the press during a conference held at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Thursday. The announcement follows mounting discussions on the necessity of a united opposition to unseat the current administration.

Atiku has long advocated for greater unity among opposition parties, and on March 8, the 2023 PDP presidential candidate reaffirmed his commitment to uniting opposition forces with the goal of removing the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

The momentum for such a coalition grew stronger after El-Rufai’s shift from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on March 10, sparking further dialogue among opposition leaders.

Speaking at the conference, Atiku said, “Yes, this is the birth of the coalition of opposition ahead of 2027.”

Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, echoed Atiku’s sentiments, emphasizing that the coalition was focused on the empowerment and liberation of the Nigerian people. Obi, represented by Yunusa Tanko, the Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, explained that the coalition would address critical governance issues facing the nation.

In an interview with The PUNCH, Tanko stated, “Yes, His Excellency Peter Obi and former Vice President are together on this. The idea of plans for a dialogue among the opposition is very important. It is established that we need to work together as a team; there’s no doubt about it, even the former Anambra State Governor himself has said it before.”

He continued, “But the only thing he emphasised is that it must be based on a programme to emancipate the Nigerian people, and that is exactly what we have just started.”

Tanko further criticized recent political actions, noting, “Our democracy has been attacked morally, with indignity and a level of disdain. That was exactly what was shown in that particular pronouncement against the Rivers State government and we will not stand as democrats to continue witnessing such a bizarre show of power and an unacceptable level of disdain against the Nigerian people.”

He went on to outline the issues the coalition would focus on, including power supply, security, and the deteriorating state of Nigeria’s education system. “All of this will be issue-based,” Tanko added.

When asked about the coalition’s party affiliation, he responded, “It will be announced.”

Several other opposition leaders attended the press conference, including former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Peter Ameh; and the Convener of The Alternative, Segun Showunmi. Former APC governors, Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), and former National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, also expressed support for the coalition but were noted as absent.

Peter Ameh, in an interview with The PUNCH, revealed that coalition talks had gained significant traction, though no decisions had been made on the name or platform of the coalition.

“As the former Vice President mentioned, the press conference signals the birth of the coalition. The discussions have intensified, and we will continue to engage with political leaders and parties,” Ameh stated.

He added, “As of now, we have not yet decided on the name or platform for the coalition. However, discussions are ongoing regarding both. It will be announced once we reach a conclusion and agreement.”

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor also spoke about the coalition, advising party leaders to remain flexible. “It is in the best interest of both the PDP and Nigeria as a whole to ensure the APC was removed from power in 2027,” Osadolor said.

He continued, “Well, my advice to the leaders of the PDP is that they should not be too static or too rigid. They should also learn to be flexible and accommodating because they are the big brother of all the other opposition parties in this country.”

Osadolor emphasized that the success of the coalition would benefit all Nigerians. “Therefore, they should be able to shift some ground to accommodate and make the coalition a major talking point. It is in the best interest of PDP and all Nigerians that this government is kicked into the dustbin of history,” he concluded.