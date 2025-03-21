Nollywood Actor, Segun Arinze Speaks On Battling Sickness

Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze, has dismissed rumours circulating online that he is sick and needs

Naija News reports that Arinze’s clarification comes after photos of him looking frail with a swollen stomach made the rounds on social media.

However, in a video via his Instagram page on Friday, the thespian said he is hale and hearty.

He clarified that the photos circulating online were taken on a movie set and do not reflect his actual health condition.

Segun Arinze also expressed gratitude to those who had reached out through calls and messages and warned fans against falling for scams.

The movie star cautioned members of the public against giving anybody money in the name of donations for his treatment.

He said, “I want to thank my fans, friends and associates all over the world for reaching out to me through calls and WhatsApp messages to find out how I’m doing.

“As you can see, I’m very fine. Please, I am as fit as a fiddle. Those pictures flying around where taken from film set. I don’t know why some people decided to cause some mischief with them.

“I will continue to do my work, I will continue to contribute to the growth of my industry and Nigeria. God bless you. I love you.”