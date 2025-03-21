Fubara Never Spoke Or Behave Like A Sitting Governor – Igbokwe

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe has stated that suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has never spoken like a governor.

According to Igbokwe, the embattled governor only speaks and behaves like a student union president and not a governor.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State over the political crisis in the state and consequently suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, and all elected lawmakers, a move that has divided Nigerians.

Many stakeholders, especially opposition figures, have strongly opposed the proclamation, stating that it is illegal for the president to suspend elected officials.

Despite the outrage, the Senate and the House of Representatives on Thursday gave approval for the emergency rule in Rivers State.

Speaking on Facebook amidst the controversy, Igbokwe said, “In actions and deeds, Fubara never spoke as a sitting governor. He behaved and spoke like a Student Union President.”

Meanwhile, Igbokwe, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu started planning for his re-election even before he assumed the presidency in 2023.

Naija News reports that there have been threats from the opposition parties to remove President Tinubu in 2027 due to his unfavourable economic policies causing hardship in the country.

In a post via his official Facebook page on Monday, Igbokwe insisted that Tinubu will defeat opposition figures nursing presidential ambition in 2027.

According to him, Tinubu has mounted his men everywhere to ensure his re-election, adding that those hoping to challenge him in 2027 are not as smart as him.

The post reads, “The truth is that those who want to challenge PBAT in 2027 are not as smart as he is.

“Before he even stepped into Aso Villa he had started planning for 2027. His challengers may not know that the Apamaku had already planted his men everywhere.”