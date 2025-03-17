‘Tinubu’s Men Are Everywhere, Those Planning To Challenge In 2027 Are Not As Smart As He Is’ – Joe Igbokwe

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu started planning for his re-election even before he assumed the presidency in 2023.

Naija News reports that there have been threats from the opposition parties to remove President Tinubu in 2027 due to his unfavourable economic policies causing hardship in the country.

In a post via his official Facebook page on Monday, Igbokwe insisted that Tinubu will defeat opposition figures nursing presidential ambition in 2027.

According to him, Tinubu has mounted his men everywhere to ensure his re-election, adding that those hoping to challenge him in 2027 are not as smart as him.

The post reads, “The truth is that those who want to challenge PBAT in 2027 are not as smart as he is.

“Before he even stepped into Aso Villa he had started planning for 2027. His challengers may not know that the Apamaku had already planted his men everywhere.”

Meanwhile, Seyi Tinubu has applauded his father for his leadership skills, describing him as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history.

Addressing some youths in a viral video, Seyi applauded his father’s efforts towards ensuring that the Nigerian economy thrives.

He said that Tinubu has created a platform for the Nigerian youths to succeed, adding that the economy is benefitting all Nigerians.