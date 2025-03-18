Tinubu’s Aides Pay Condolence Visit To Okupe’s Family

Aides to President Bola Tinubu have paid a condolence visit to the family of late presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, following his sudden demise.

Naija News recalls that Okupe, who served as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan and previously held key advisory roles under President Olusegun Obasanjo, passed away on March 11 at the age of 71.

In a post via X, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, revealed that the presidential aides visited Okupe’s wife, Omolola, at the family residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

He wrote, “We paid a condolence visit to Mrs. Omolola Okupe over the passing of her husband, former Presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe at the family’s Asokoro, Abuja residence.”

Meanwhile, Okupe reportedly missed the opportunity to become the monarch of his hometown, Alaperu of Iperu Remo, in Ogun State, due to ill health.

The Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo, passed away on February 6, 2025, at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, causing a profound loss to the town.

A family source who spoke to SaharaReporters disclosed that after the demise of Oba Idowu-Basibo, some kingmakers, including prominent sons and daughters of the town, approached Doyin to succeed the late monarch.

The source said the consideration was notable given that the deceased’s cousin cum Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, is a prominent son of the town.

However, Okupe declined the request because of his ill health and missed the opportunity to become the king.