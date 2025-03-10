Doyin Okupe’s Burial Date Fixed

A former presidential spokesperson and politician, Dr. Doyin Okupe, will be laid to rest on March 28 in his hometown, Iperu Remo, Ogun State, family sources have confirmed.

Okupe, who served as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan and previously held key advisory roles under President Olusegun Obasanjo, passed away on March 11 at the age of 71.

According to Western Post, the funeral is expected to attract political associates, dignitaries, and well-wishers from across the country.

Further details regarding the funeral proceedings will be announced by the family in the coming days.