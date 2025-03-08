Photos: Peter Obi Visits Doyin Okupe’s Home, Makes Promise To Family

The Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, visited the family of former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, following his demise.

Naija News reported that Okupe passed away on Friday morning at the age of 72 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday night, Peter Obi said he visited the deceased’s family to offer his condolences.

Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, assured he will stand by the Okupe’s family during this difficult times.

He wrote, “Following the sad news of the death of my dear elder brother, late Dr Doyin Okupe and my earlier tweet today, I visited his family this evening to offer my heartfelt condolences.

“I assured them that we will stand by them during this difficult time. While no one can question God’s will, we must continue to support and stand by one another, especially in time of grief.

“Once again, may Almighty God grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, and may the soul of Dr. Doyin Okupe rest in perfect peace.”

Meanwhile, Doyin Okupe reportedly missed the opportunity to become the monarch of his hometown, Alaperu of Iperu Remo, in Ogun State, due to ill health.

The Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo, passed away on February 6, 2025, at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, causing a profound loss to the town.

A family source who spoke to SaharaReporters disclosed that after the demise of Oba Idowu-Basibo, some kingmakers, including prominent sons and daughters of the town, approached Doyin to succeed the late monarch.

The source said the consideration was notable given that the deceased’s cousin cum Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, is a prominent son of the town.

However, Okupe declined the request because of his ill health and missed the opportunity to become the king