Doyin Okupe Missed Opportunity To Become King Due To Sickness – Family Source

Former Presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, reportedly missed the opportunity to become the monarch of his hometown, Alaperu of Iperu Remo, in Ogun State, due to ill health.

Naija News reported that Okupe passed away on Friday morning at the age of 72 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

The Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo, passed away on February 6, 2025, at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, causing a profound loss to the town.

A family source who spoke to SaharaReporters disclosed that after the demise of Oba Idowu-Basibo, some kingmakers, including prominent sons and daughters of the town, approached Doyin to succeed the late monarch.

The source said the consideration was notable given that the deceased’s cousin cum Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, is a prominent son of the town.

However, Okupe declined the request because of his ill health and missed the opportunity to become the king.

The source said, “You know Okupe and Governor Dapo Abiodun are both from Iperu and are also cousins. When the Oba of Iperu-Remo passed on recently, Okupe was called by some kingmakers and sons and daughters of the town to prepare to succeed him.

“At that time, they didn’t know he was really sick. So, he declined the offer because of ill health. That was how he missed being made the king.”