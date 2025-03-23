How Many Politicians Abandoned, Betrayed Doyin Okupe During Illness – Former LP National Deputy Campaign Manager

The former National Deputy Campaign Manager for the Obi/Datti campaign in the 2023 presidential election, Balami Isaac, has expressed deep disappointment over the treatment Doyin Okupe received from members of the Labour Party during his final days.

Naija News reports that he made this known at the commendation service for the late Dr. Doyin Okupe on Saturday.

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former presidential aide and prominent political figure, passed away earlier this year. His commendation service was attended by notable figures, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Balami, an aviation expert and youth activist, lamented that despite Okupe’s significant contributions to the party and the campaign, key figures within the Labour Party deserted him when he was seriously ill.

Balami recalled how Okupe served as the Director-General of the Obi/Datti campaign, with Peter Obi as the presidential candidate. He emphasized Okupe’s dedication, both financially and personally, to the campaign, noting that despite available party funds, Okupe personally covered several expenses.

“We had N100 million available for that day. Dr. Okupe put all the money on the table, and all the directors would sit and he would distribute the money. After the campaign, he was left in debt. He never went anywhere even though the campaign had billions. He paid for them himself,” Balami said.

He criticized the members of the Labour Party who distanced themselves from Okupe after the election, especially during his health struggles.

“He was deserted by the people he worked with. At some point, I reached out on his behalf. They never called him or asked how he was feeling,” Balami shared. The sentiment was echoed by others in the audience, with one person adding, “For two years,” and another commenting, “They did not pick up his calls.”

Balami also rejected the suggestion that Okupe’s return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was motivated by financial reasons.

He said, “He didn’t go back to APC because of money. He told me one day, ‘Balami, I went back because I have seen it all. I went back to reconcile with the people that never hurt me.’”

He recounted how, after undergoing major surgery in the UK, Okupe returned to Nigeria, where his former associates ignored him.

“After a six-hour flight, he crawled to the car after a major surgery. They saw him in pain, but 18 months later, they still never called him,” Balami said, condemning those who attacked Okupe’s legacy, particularly some supporters of the Labour Party on social media.