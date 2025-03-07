Breaking: Doyin Okupe Is Dead

Former presidential spokesperson and ex-Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, is reportedly dead.

Naija News learnt that Okupe passed away at the age of 72, and his death was linked to cancer, marking the end of a long struggle with the illness.

According to SaharaReporters, the former presidential aide had been critically ill in the weeks leading up to his demise.

Also, Okupe’s health had reportedly deteriorated significantly, prompting concern among his loved ones and supporters.

In October 2023, Okupe was hospitalized with prostate cancer and was flown to Israel for treatment, but his condition did not improve as he and his family expected.

More details to come…