Okupe’s Death Was A Personal Loss, He Already Set Up Office For Tinubu’s 2027 Campaign – Presidency

The presidency has disclosed that Doyin Okupe, was all set to work and campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election before he died.

This disclosure was made on Thursday during a Service of Songs in honour of Okupe in Lagos State.

Naija News recalls Okupe, who served as a Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and was also the ex-senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, died at the age of 72 after battling illness for some time.

Speaking during the service, the Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Media Affairs, Tunde Rahman, described Okupe’s death as a personal loss to Tinubu.

He explained that even though Tinubu and Okupe have different political views, the former presidential aide had come to understand President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria and was ready to play a role in its actualization.

According to Rahman, “Though President Tinubu and Doyin Okupe have different political views and alliances they have mutual respect and affection for each other.

“Dr Doyin Okupe’s death is a personal loss to President Tinubu. It is also a personal loss to the nation and particularly to the political class because Dr. Okupe was an erudite politician, a political strategist and a communication expert.

“Dr. Okupe was determined to work for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 to the extent that he set up an office and a team to work for Mr. President in 2027.

“He did this because he believed the President was on a redemption mission. He believed his policies and ideas were very timely, and they were taken to save the nation.”

Okupe Was A Distinguished Statesman

Also speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu hailed Doyin Okupe as a seasoned statesman and public servant who lived a good life.

The Governor, while consoling the Okupe family, added that the late politician always believed in a better Nigeria.

“Dr. Doyin Okupe-Agbonmagbe was a distinguished statesman, a seasoned public affairs commentator and a dedicated public servant whose contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape span several decades.

“His unwavering commitment to democracy, governance and national development is across party lines.

“He was a distinguished Nigerian, an astute politician and a gentleman. He advocated for a better Nigeria. He lived a life of dedication and service to humanity.

“I have been an admirer of him for over three decades, but we became closer in the last five years. He lived a good life. He was a trusted man. For me, it was not just about politics; it was about the shared knowledge, level of intellect and his deep understanding of what a complete Omoluabi is that truly endeared me to him,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor, in commiserating with the family of the deceased, said. “Your father is a good man, and he lived a good life.

“He was a devoted family man and mentor to many people. He lived a life of impact, dedication and service to humanity.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt condolence to you on the passing of your beloved patriarch, Dr Doyin Okupe-Agbonmagbe.”