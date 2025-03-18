‘Damaging Misinformation’ – PFN Reacts To VeryDarkMan’s Statement On Mercy Chinwo

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has accused the controversial social media figure, Martins Otse, widely recognized as VeryDarkMan (VDM), of creating and disseminating a fraudulent press release purportedly on behalf of the organization regarding the dispute between him and gospel artist Mercy Chinwo.

PFN representatives stated that the alleged press release misrepresented the organization’s position on this delicate matter, thereby misleading the public.

The PFN has vehemently denounced this action, highlighting the risks associated with misinformation and its capacity to undermine public trust.

In light of these events, the religious organization has urged authorities to investigate the situation and take appropriate legal measures to curb the dissemination of false information. As of now, VeryDarkMan has not publicly responded to the accusations.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) hereby issues a formal disclaimer regarding this recent press release that has been circulated on social media.

“This press release allegedly addressed the controversy surrounding Mercy Chinwo and one VDM, but it was not issued by PFN and should be disregarded.

“We understand that such misinformation can be damaging, and we take this opportunity to remind our members and the public to always verify the authenticity of news and information before sharing it. PFN takes no responsibility for this fake press release, and we caution against its further dissemination,” the statement signed by the National Secretary of PFN, Bishop David Bakare, stated.

