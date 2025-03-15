Tinubu, Other Major Political Groups Have Interest In Jandor – Aide Speaks On Meeting With President

President Bola Tinubu and other prominent political groups are reportedly having intense interest in the 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Naija News recalls that Jandor resigned from the PDP, citing indiscipline and anti-party activities, accusing the party’s national leadership of undermining his governorship bid.

He stated that a false claim of an alliance misled PDP supporters into voting for another candidate and blamed the party chieftain, Bode George, alleging that his influence contributed to his challenges within the party.

However, Jandor met with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, and the latest development is seen as a significant political move.

Speaking with Vanguard, Jandor’s spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, described the meeting as a strategic step toward the next political dispensation.

Ogunleye said Jandor has been engaging in high-level political consultations, including meetings with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and other prominent figures.

He asserted that the meeting is part of Jandor’s ongoing consultations following his PDP exit, noting that the PDP National Secretary and other party leaders had recently reached out to persuade him to reconsider his resignation.

Ogunleye further revealed that Jandor would meet with his political associates and key stakeholders in Lagos over the weekend and address the media on Monday, March 17, 2025.

He said, “I can confirm that Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) met with President Bola Tinubu on Monday. He has also previously met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former President Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, among other national leaders.

“There has been intense interest from major political groups, including the president himself. However, Jandor will not decide alone. Stakeholders will deliberate over the weekend, and the best decision will be made by God’s grace.”

