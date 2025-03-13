Nnamdi Kanu Has Suffered Grievously – APGA Founder Begs Tinubu To Release IPOB Leader

Elder statesman and founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chekwas Okorie, has renewed his appeal to President Bola Tinubu to facilitate the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and other prisoners of conscience in the country.

In a statement sent to The Guardian in Enugu on Wednesday, Okorie emphasized that Kanu has endured severe hardship since 2015, including his extraordinary rendition from Kenya on June 27, 2021.

He warned that with the current legal situation, Kanu’s case could be restarted from scratch.

“It is with the utmost sense of responsibility and patriotism that I passionately appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seize the moment and grant or facilitate the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his fellow prisoners of conscience from further incarceration in Nigerian dungeons,” Okorie stated.

He cited the recent administrative intervention of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, which led to the reassignment of Kanu’s case by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

According to him, this development presents a critical opportunity for President Tinubu to direct the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to enter a nolle prosequi, thereby ending the prolonged legal battle and securing Kanu’s release.

Acknowledging that Tinubu inherited Kanu’s case from previous administrations, Okorie argued that the president now has the responsibility to bring the matter to an end.

“There is no doubt that the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a huge local and international embarrassment to Nigeria. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has become the symbol of the struggle of the Igbo nation for equity, justice, and fairness,” he noted.

Okorie further stated that Kanu’s prolonged detention has inflicted pain on the Igbo people both at home and in the diaspora, adding that his release would have immense economic and security benefits for the Southeast region.

He also urged President Tinubu to recognize the potential political advantages of granting Kanu his freedom, calling on him to consider the appeal with “dispassion and compassion.”