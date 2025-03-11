Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 11th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 11th March, 2025

The presidency has disagreed with the submission of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on the country’s situation and economic outlook.

The presidency, in a statement on Monday by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, submitted that contrary to the submission of the catholic bishops, Nigeria is moving in the right direction under the current administration.

Naija News recalls the Bishops had, during the 2025 First Plenary Meeting of the CBCN, held at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) in Abuja on Sunday, decried the hardship in the country and heightened insecurity plaguing every part of the country.

However, Onanuga, in his response, said the position of the Catholic Bishops does not reflect the true state of affairs in the country.

The statement argued that Nigeria is better than the way it was when Tinubu took over power in May 2023, as the security, economy, and other sectors have all recorded noticeable improvements.

The presidential media aide added that President Tinubu appreciates the observations of the priests and remains committed to making life better for the citizens.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing irreconcilable differences with the ruling party’s leadership.

In a resignation letter submitted to his ward in Kaduna State on Monday, El-Rufai expressed disappointment with the APC’s trajectory in recent years.

Despite his contributions, he signaled his decision to part ways with the APC due to growing concerns about governance and internal party dynamics.

“At this point in my political journey, I must seek another political platform for the pursuit of the progressive values I cherish,” he said.

Announcing his move to the SDP, El-Rufai expressed gratitude to his mentors, colleagues, and supporters, reaffirming his commitment to advancing democratic principles.

He urged Nigerians who share his concerns about the country’s future to join him in building the SDP as a viable alternative, emphasizing the need to elevate Nigeria as a beacon of pride for Africa and the Black Race.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has explained that it did not unilaterally terminate the crude-for-naira agreement between it and Dangote Refinery.

The national oil company also explained that it remains committed to making crude oil available to local refineries.

Naija News reports that the NNPC made the clarification following reports that it had halted the naira-for-crude arrangement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery and other local refineries, a move that could lead to an increase in petrol prices.

The move would mean local refineries, including Dangote, will now have to source crude oil from international suppliers, which will significantly raise costs due to dollar-denominated transactions.

But reacting to the report, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement on Monday, said the contract for the sale of crude oil in Naira was structured as a six-month agreement, subject to availability, and expires at the end of March 2025.

He added that discussions are ongoing to put in place a new contract.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the embattled former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, challenging his removal from office.

Anyanwu is seeking to overturn the decision of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, which upheld an earlier ruling by the Federal High Court that removed him from office and recognized Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the rightful PDP National Secretary.

In his ten-ground appeal, filed through his counsel, Ken Njemanze (SAN), Anyanwu urged the Supreme Court to allow his appeal and set aside the decision of the lower court.

Anyanwu contended that the Court of Appeal erred in law when it upheld the Federal High Court’s jurisdiction over what he described as the internal affairs of the PDP.

Additionally, he faulted the lower courts for failing to determine whether the plaintiff had exhausted the PDP’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms before filing the suit.

Following the submissions, the five-member panel, led by Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji, reserved judgment for a later date, which will be communicated to the parties.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has issued an arrest order for the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), due to his noncompliance with a summons to appear before the legislators.

Naija News understands that this arrest order was given on Monday during a plenary session, following the expiration of a 72-hour deadline that had been set for Enebeli.

Last Friday, the lawmakers extended the original 48-hour deadline to 72 hours to provide the RSIEC leader the opportunity to come before the Assembly and address inquiries regarding the circumstances surrounding the annulled local government elections of October 2024.

Enebeli was anticipated to attend along with other RSIEC commissioners but ultimately did not show up.

In response, the RSIEC chairman and his commissioners have filed a lawsuit at the State High Court contesting the decisions made by the legislators.

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has said merger talk from opposition politicians has been gaining success.

Naija News reported that former presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar; former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso had multiple consutative meetings on collaborating to form a united front.

Recall that former Vice President Atiku, while dismissing rumour of defecting from PDP said he was working to bring all opposition political actors together to form a front against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Naija News also reported that El-Rufai who played a major role in getting North West votes for President Bola Tinubu has defected from the APC, on Monday.

Speaking on AIT Focus programme, on Monday, Ologbondiyan stated that the opposition political politicians would come out with what would give Nigerians hope.

The former PDP spokesman said defeating the current government would be easy with what the opposition political leaders would be bringing out.

The presidency has countered the claim that the federal government is investing heavily in importing food items as a way of forcing down the price of foodstuffs in Nigeria.

The presidency clarified that the crashing prices in the markets are because the government has been able to deal effectively with insecurity, and farmers are now able to go to their farms.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, gave the explanation in a post via his 𝕏 account on Monday.

He also accused some opposition politicians of peddling fake news on the crashing prices and telling members of the public that President Tinubu is destroying the economy of the North.

The presidential aide assured that Tinubu means business and those spreading fake news may not be happy that the government is dealing with insecurity.

Atalanta’s manager Gian Piero Gasperini and winger Ademola Lookman shared a positive moment following La Dea’s impressive 4-0 victory over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Previously, Ademola Lookman and the coach had a disagreement after the Nigeria international missed a penalty during a UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge last month.

This led to a brief moment of tension when Lookman did not acknowledge Gasperini after being substituted in the subsequent game against Empoli.

However, the winger’s performance against Juventus, where he netted the fourth goal, exemplified his potential and growth.

Lookman was substituted with ten minutes left in the game, and he embraced Gasperini on the touchline, signalling a positive resolution to their earlier disagreements.

Edo State Lawmaker, Natasha Osawuru, has responded to the allegation of giving legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, beads that contain juju.

Naija News recalls that in the wake of 2Baba’s marriage breakup saga online, his mother urged Natasha to leave her son.

She also mentioned that Natasha gifted 2Baba beads that contain juju.

Responding to the allegation, Natasha, in an interview with Nigerian journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, clarified that the beads are not diabolical.

The lawmaker further explained the origin of the beads 2baba is wearing.

She said, “Those beads were given to me on my birthday, they represent a Princess from a Royal family, You know i am from the Igbinedion Royal Family.

“On my last Birthday, my mum gave me three nice beads, they call it ”EZENEKA”which means River that never runs dry. The pearl on his neck was given to me by my grandad , the queen of England gave it to him when she was alive… You know my grandad was a knight to the Queen of England.. So they are just traditional beads, he liked them and wore them, there is nothing to it and are not diabolical and do not also contain juju.”

“I did not wear them on him, he saw them and liked them and wore them, if you observe you will see that he likes beads a lot and has been wearing several before now.”

The estranged wife of comedian Ganiu Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, Darasimi, has addressed the infidelity allegations leveled against her by her husband.

Speaking during an interview with socialite Esabod and other TikTokers on Sunday, Dara dismissed claims that she was involved with multiple men in the entertainment industry.

Addressing the specific accusation of an affair with Nollywood actor Babatunde Tayo (Baba Tee), Dara explained that she merely sat on his leg during a ‘Truth or Dare’ game initiated by her friend, Mary Gold.

Naija News reports that her response comes after Ijoba Lande claimed in a viral interview that she had affairs with at least 21 entertainers, including Baba Tee. He alleged that she left him after he confronted her about her alleged infidelity.

However, Dara has denied that cheating led to the collapse of their marriage, insisting that the allegations are false and misleading.

She stressed that Lande knew she didn’t sleep around while challenging the comedian to present evidence that she cheated on him when they were married.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.