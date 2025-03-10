El-Rufai Dumps APC, Joins New Political Party

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing irreconcilable differences with the ruling party’s leadership.

In a resignation letter submitted to his ward in Kaduna State on Monday, El-Rufai expressed disappointment with the APC’s trajectory in recent years.

“I have diligently served the APC and made my contributions to its viability as a political platform,” he stated. “However, developments in the last two years have confirmed a troubling disregard for democratic principles and progressive values that I hold dear.”

El-Rufai, a founding member of the APC, played a key role in securing electoral victories for the party in 2015, 2019, and 2023. Reflecting on his tenure as Kaduna governor, he highlighted his administration’s focus on human development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation, and investment.

Despite his contributions, he signaled his decision to part ways with the APC due to growing concerns about governance and internal party dynamics.

“At this point in my political journey, I must seek another political platform for the pursuit of the progressive values I cherish,” he said.

Announcing his move to the SDP, El-Rufai expressed gratitude to his mentors, colleagues, and supporters, reaffirming his commitment to advancing democratic principles.

“As a member of the SDP, I am committed to fostering a unified democratic platform to challenge the APC in upcoming elections,” he declared.

He urged Nigerians who share his concerns about the country’s future to join him in building the SDP as a viable alternative, emphasizing the need to elevate Nigeria as a beacon of pride for Africa and the Black Race.

El-Rufai concluded his statement with a call for unity and progress, vowing to dedicate his efforts toward strengthening Nigeria’s democratic landscape.