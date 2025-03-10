Merger: What Is Coming Is Heavy – Ologbondiyan

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has said merger talk from opposition politicians has been gaining success.

Naija News reported that former presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar; former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso had multiple consutative meetings on collaborating to form a united front.

Recall that former Vice President Atiku, while dismissing rumour of defecting from PDP said he was working to bring all opposition political actors together to form a front against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Naija News also reported that El-Rufai who played a major role in getting North West votes for President Bola Tinubu has defected from the APC, on Monday.

Speaking on AIT Focus programme, on Monday, Ologbondiyan stated that the opposition political politicians would come out with what would give Nigerians hope.

The former PDP spokesman said defeating the current government would be easy with what the opposition political leaders would be bringing out.

He said: “What is coming is heavy. I want to leave it at that. What is coming is heavy. What’s important is the desire, the readiness of the opposition figures to pull together.

“And from what I’m picking, if the picture that we are picking is the right picture, then I can ask Nigeria to go and rest because there’s hope ahead.

“I said in Ghana here, opposition won election. Jonathanian presidency was removed by opposition. Was it not? So I told you earlier in the beginning, I said, I don’t think that anything can be impossible. It has not been tested.”