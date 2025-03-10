Infidelity: ‘We Didn’t Do Anything, I Only Sat On His Lap’ – Ijoba Lande’s Wife

The estranged wife of comedian Ganiu Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, Darasimi, has addressed the infidelity allegations leveled against her by her husband.

Speaking during an interview with socialite Esabod and other TikTokers on Sunday, Dara dismissed claims that she was involved with multiple men in the entertainment industry.

Addressing the specific accusation of an affair with Nollywood actor Babatunde Tayo (Baba Tee), Dara explained that she merely sat on his leg during a ‘Truth or Dare’ game initiated by her friend, Mary Gold.

Naija News reports that her response comes after Ijoba Lande claimed in a viral interview that she had affairs with at least 21 entertainers, including Baba Tee. He alleged that she left him after he confronted her about her alleged infidelity.

‘Infidelity Was Not the Reason Our Marriage Ended’

However, Dara has denied that cheating led to the collapse of their marriage, insisting that the allegations are false and misleading.

Detailing how the incident unfolded, she said, “The first time I met Baba Tee was in July last year when Marygold told me we should go to his house because she wanted to invite him to the launching of her movie. When we got there, Baba Tee didn’t know I was Lande’s wife, we greeted and Marygold said she wanted to drink alcohol.

“There was no alcohol in the house, so Marygold and Baba Tee’s driver went to buy it while I sat down in the living room. Baba Tee and I didn’t talk till they returned. When Marygold entered the house, she said we should start a ‘Truth or Dare’ game. I didn’t want to, but she encouraged me, so I told Baba Tee that I was Lande’s wife, and we started the game. As the game was going on, Marygold stripped herself naked and gave Baba Tee a BJ. By then, I had already drunk 10 shots of alcohol while Marygold and Baba Tee were smoking ‘Igbo’ (marijuana). Marygold then dared Baba Tee to give me a doggy style, so Baba Tee went to get a condom.

“When he returned, I told him I would not allow doggy, but I would sit on him. We then told Marygold to turn to the wall so she wouldn’t watch us. I only sat on his lap; we didn’t do anything.”

She stressed that Lande knew she didn’t sleep around while challenging the comedian to present evidence that she cheated on him when they were married.

Darasinmi added, “I will not say why we broke up for now due to some personal reasons, but it wasn’t about infidelity.”