Why I Cannot Work With Baba Tee – Ijoba Lande

Nollywood actor cum comedian, Kehinde Ganiyu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has declined to work with his colleague, Baba Tee, after the recent issue of infidelity involving his wife and the thespian.

Naija News reports that Lande, in an interview with Saturday Beats, explained that he had repeatedly declined invitations to work with Baba Tee for his safety and purpose.

He said working with Baba Tee is too early, considering the recent controversy involving his wife.

According to Lande, he accepted an invitation from fellow actor, Yemi Elesho, unaware that Baba Tee would be present.

Recounting the events leading up to the viral video online, Lande said upon arriving at Elesho’s apartment, Baba Tee unexpectedly also arrived and immediately began apologising.

Despite the apology, Lande maintained that he was not ready to work with Baba Tee.

He said, “What happened is that about three, four, or five people have tried to make me work together with Baba Tee. Whenever I ask who I’ll be working with and they say Baba Tee, I reject the job. I’m not against working with him—that’s my job—but not right now.

“He started apologising even before stopping his car. I know that he has already apologised publicly, and I have accepted it. If I don’t accept, it isn’t his fault because they (Gold and estranged wife, Dara) were the ones that came to his house.

“I told both Baba Tee and Yemi Elesho that for the sake of my safety and purpose, we cannot work together for now. Maybe later we can, but for now, it is too early.”