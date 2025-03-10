Presidency Reveals Why Prices Of Food Items Are Crashing In Nigerian Markets

The presidency has countered the claim that the federal government is investing heavily in importing food items as a way of forcing down the price of foodstuffs in Nigeria.

The presidency clarified that the crashing prices in the markets are because the government has been able to deal effectively with insecurity, and farmers are now able to go to their farms.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, gave the explanation in a post via his 𝕏 account on Monday.

He also accused some opposition politicians of peddling fake news on the crashing prices and telling members of the public that President Tinubu is destroying the economy of the North.

The presidential aide assured that Tinubu means business and those spreading fake news may not be happy that the government is dealing with insecurity.

“The reason the food prices are crashing is because we have dealt a heavy blow to insecurity, hence farmers enthusiastically go to farm and do what they do best. Presdient Tinubu means business.

“Ignore the sore losers who are peddling fake news that importation is the reason for crashing of the prices and that President Tinubu is destroying the economy of the north. Such individuals are probably not happy that we are dealing with insecurity,” Bwala wrote.