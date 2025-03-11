‘Obasa, Meranda In Heated Clash Over ₦5 Billion Vehicle Purchase’

A fresh crisis has erupted in the Lagos State House of Assembly as Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and his former deputy, Mojisola Meranda, clash over the alleged withdrawal of ₦5 billion from the Assembly’s account for the purchase of Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs for lawmakers.

Investigations by Peoples Gazette revealed that the conflict stems from Meranda’s decision to approve the disbursement of the funds just days after she replaced Obasa as Speaker following his brief impeachment in January.

Battle Over Lawmakers’ SUVs

According to sources, Meranda, who became the first female Speaker of the Lagos Assembly on January 13, approved the purchase of 40 units of the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs—one for each lawmaker.

However, following Obasa’s reinstatement as Speaker on March 3, allegedly at the directive of President Bola Tinubu, he has been pressuring Meranda to return the ₦5 billion, arguing that she had no right to approve such an expenditure.

A source who spoke with PeoplesGazette revealed, “Another serious crisis is brewing in the Lagos Assembly.

“Obasa is furious that Meranda approved the withdrawal of ₦5 billion to buy Land Cruisers for lawmakers shortly after replacing him. Now, he’s demanding she returns the money.”

Obasa’s Original Plan Disrupted

The sources further revealed that before his removal, Obasa had finalized a ₦7 billion plan to procure 45 Toyota Fortuner SUVs for lawmakers and top Assembly officials.

“Obasa’s plan was to purchase 40 Fortuners for the lawmakers, one for the House Clerk, and the remaining four for himself and his two wives,” a source added.

But with Meranda approving the Land Cruiser purchase during her brief tenure, Obasa’s plan has been completely disrupted, leading to a standoff in the Assembly.

Despite Obasa’s insistence, lawmakers have refused to return the Land Cruisers, arguing that they will not exchange them for the lesser Toyota Fortuner models originally planned.

“Speaker Obasa is not letting the issue slide. He has ordered Meranda and the lawmakers to return the Land Cruisers, but they have flatly refused,” another source said.

With tensions escalating, lawmakers who opposed Obasa’s return as Speaker are reportedly resisting his attempts to reverse Meranda’s decision, setting the stage for another major crisis within the Assembly.