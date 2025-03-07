Europa League: Osimhen Still Remain Among Top Scorers After Round 16 First Leg

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen remains one of the highest goalscorers in the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League following the end of the Round of 16 first-leg fixtures on Thursday, March 6.

Leading the pack is Olympiacos striker Ayoub El Kaabi, who maintains a commanding presence at the top of the scoring chart with seven goals in the ongoing 2024/25 UEFA Europa League season.

El Kaabi, known for his prolific scoring ability and strategic positioning on the field, has proven to be a key player for his team, having netted a crucial second-half double against Qarabağ in his club’s final match of the league phases.

Note that the 31-year-old Greek striker has not added to his tally since that game, but his previous performances have solidified his status as a focal point in Olympiacos’s attacking lineup.

Following closely behind are several talented forwards vying for the top spot. With six goals each, they include notable names such as Václav Černý from Rangers, Youssef En-Nesyri of Fenerbahçe, Kasper Høgh from Bodø/Glimt, Osimhen of Galatasaray, as well as Samu from Porto and Barnabás Varga of Ferencváros.

Note that Galatasaray has been kicked out of the Europa League by AZ Alkmaar in the round of 16 playoffs. Hence, Osimhen won’t have the opportunity to increase his goal tally in the competition.

In addition, there are several players just shy of the leaders, with five goals each. This group features promising talents like Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United, Iñaki Williams of Athletic Club, and Yunus Akgün from Galatasaray, each carving out significant roles for their respective teams.

As the excitement builds, the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 fixtures is scheduled to take place next week, presenting these top scorers and their teams with another opportunity to shine and possibly alter the goal-scorers chart.

Below are the top scorers currently in the 2024-2025 Europa League campaign:

7 goals – Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

6 goals – Václav Černý (Rangers), Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahçe), Malick Fofana (Lyon), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), Samu (Porto) and Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

5 goals – Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United), Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) and Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray).