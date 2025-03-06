‘Malicious And Damaging’ – Mercy Chinwo Sues VeryDarkMan For ₦1.1 Billion

Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has filed a lawsuit against social media influencer and activist Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), over alleged defamation.

Chinwo accused VDM of making libelous statements against her in multiple social media posts in February, claiming she breached her contract with her former record label, owned by Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu.

VDM had alleged that Chinwo diverted funds from shows without compensating the label, violating the terms of their agreement.

In a lawsuit dated March 3 and filed by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, Chinwo described VDM’s comments as “malicious and damaging” to her reputation.

Olajengbesi argued that VDM, despite not being involved in the dispute between Chinwo and EeZee Tee, deliberately presented the matter in a way that tarnished the singer’s image.

He stated that VDM posted multiple viral videos on the issue, reaching millions of followers and ridiculing Chinwo while favoring EeZee Tee’s side in the dispute.

“The Claimant avers that she has neither had any form of relationship with the Defendant nor was the Defendant involved in the issue between the Claimant and Mr. EeZee Tee in any material particular,” the lawsuit reads.

“The Claimant avers that the statements which the Defendant made in the videos he published on his Instagram page were as though the Defendant was personally involved in the issues between the Claimant and Mr. EeZee Tee; however, these statements were not only false but damning and injurious to the Claimant’s public image and reputation.”

The lawsuit seeks a court order directing VDM to remove the alleged defamatory posts from all his social media platforms.

Olajengbesi also requested that VDM retract the statements, issue an unreserved apology on all his social media platforms, and publish the apology in two widely circulated national newspapers.

Additionally, the lawyer is demanding ₦1 billion in general damages for defamation, ₦100 million as punitive and aggravated damages, ₦25 million for the cost of the suit, and 10% annual interest on the judgment sum until full payment.

He further requested that VDM publish the apology in four national newspapers for at least 14 consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Chinwo previously accused EeZee Tee of exploitation, issuing threats to her life, and spreading false rumors about her child’s paternity.

In a video shared on Instagram, she claimed that he endangered her safety, forcing her to relocate from Lagos to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.