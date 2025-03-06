FIFA Set Aside One Billion Dollars As Club World Cup Prize Money

FIFA has announced an unprecedented total prize fund of one billion dollars for participants in the upcoming Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025.

This substantial prize pool for the 2025 Club World Cup considerably surpasses the financial offerings for both the previous men’s and women’s World Cups, highlighting FIFA’s commitment to enhancing club-level competition on a grand scale.

While details about the funding structure for this inaugural 32-team tournament remain unknown, FIFA has recently secured a broadcasting agreement and partnered with several major sponsors, indicating a strong commercial backing for the event.

The organization anticipates generating approximately $2 billion in revenues through the expanded Club World Cup format, with all proceeds earmarked for distribution to participating clubs and global club solidarity initiatives.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the significance of this tournament, describing it as “the pinnacle of club football” and a testament to solidarity within the sport.

He assured that FIFA would not retain any of the revenue generated, instead ensuring that every dollar benefits the clubs involved, thus fostering financial health across football organizations worldwide.

The broadcast rights for this eagerly awaited tournament have been awarded to British streaming service DAZN, which secured the exclusive global rights in December 2023 for a reported contract worth around one billion euros ($1.05 billion).

Additionally, FIFA has established sponsorship agreements with high-profile companies, including Coca-Cola, Bank of America, the Chinese electronics brand Hisense, and Belgian brewing giant AB InBev. These partnerships not only strengthen the financial framework of the tournament but also enhance its visibility and appeal across diverse markets.

For context, the total prize money allocated for the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar was $440 million, while the 2023 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia featured a prize pool of $110 million.

In comparison, this season’s UEFA Champions League, which has adopted a new 36-club format, is projected to distribute a total of 2.47 billion euros ($2.66 billion) to its participating clubs, underscoring the increasing monetization of elite club competitions in football.

Note that FIFA has already announced plans to host a women’s edition of the Club World Cup, scheduled for 2028.