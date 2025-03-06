Court Summons VeryDarkMan Over Defamation Case Filed By Mercy Chinwo

The Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6 has issued a summons for social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), over allegations of criminal defamation against gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

In a court order dated March 5, 2025, Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna directed VDM to personally appear before the court on March 13, 2025, to respond to the accusations brought by Chinwo.

The case stems from alleged defamatory statements made by VDM on social media, where he accused the singer of contractual misconduct and the diversion of $345,000 in funds linked to her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, also known as Eezee Tee.

To support her claims, Chinwo presented documentary evidence, including emails and payment receipts, asserting that VDM’s allegations were completely false, damaging, and harmful to her public image.

In the legal complaint, Pelumi Olajengbesi, representing Chinwo, argued that VDM’s actions violated Section 391 of the Penal Code and Section 24 (1)(B) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

Naija News reports that as part of the legal battle, Chinwo’s lawyers have also filed a civil suit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, seeking ₦1.1 billion in damages against VDM.

The lawsuit demands that VDM deletes, retracts, and issues a public apology for the allegedly false and defamatory statements made against Chinwo.

Additionally, in a separate case, a Federal High Court in Lagos ruled on February 17, 2025, that the arrest warrant for Eezee Tee over alleged fraudulent conversion remains in effect, with his arraignment scheduled for March 6, 2025.

According to Olajengbesi, VDM’s social media posts and videos were made without provocation and were intended to damage Chinwo’s reputation.

The posts, made on February 2, 3, 4, 5, 12, and 17, accused the singer of secretly booking performances and withholding payments from her former record label.

The court will now determine the outcome of the defamation case as VDM is expected to appear before the magistrate on March 13, 2025.