Why Obasa Suspended Lagos Assembly Plenary Indefinitely

Sources within the Lagos State House of Assembly have revealed that the House has been adjourned indefinitely to allow tensions from the leadership crisis to fully subside, with some lawmakers suggesting that the recent resolution is only superficial.

Naija News reports that this is following the reinstatement of Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly.

“The initial plan was for Meranda to resign today and Obasa to resign on Wednesday, tomorrow. Then, another lawmaker from Lagos West would be elected to be the new speaker. Anything short of this arrangement is a waste of the party leaders’ efforts. One person cannot be superior to the 35 other lawmakers. It will not be business as usual again in this Assembly,” a source told Leadership.

On Monday, emotions ran high as lawmakers and Assembly staff openly wept when former Speaker Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda tendered her resignation, paving the way for the reinstatement of Obasa.

The crisis in the Assembly began on January 13 when Obasa was removed from office. Many lawmakers and staff, speaking freely, praised Meranda’s leadership over the 49 days she held the Speaker’s position. Some viewed her resignation as a regression to autocratic leadership within the House.

Before stepping down, Meranda and Obasa met with fellow lawmakers in the presence of Lagos State Attorney General Lawal Pedro and Lagos APC Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Following her resignation, Meranda was reappointed as Deputy Speaker, while Obasa took the oath of office to return as Speaker. Additionally, Hon. Sanni Okanlawon resigned as Deputy Chief Whip, and Hon. Setonji David stepped down as Chief Whip.

Hon. David was subsequently re-elected as Deputy Chief Whip after being nominated by Hon. Kehinde Joseph. Hon. Richard Kasunmu resumed his role as Deputy Majority Leader, while Hon. Adewale Temitope retained his position.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Mojeed Fatai resigned and was elected as Chief Whip, while Meranda returned as the new Deputy Speaker.

With this outcome, Meranda served as Speaker for 49 days before stepping aside in deference to the All Progressives Congress (APC) party leadership.

It was gathered that this decision was finalized during a strategic meeting of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) with House members on Sunday. Reports suggest that Obasa had to appeal for his reinstatement during the extended deliberations, promising a change in his leadership approach.

During the plenary session, lawmakers took turns commending Meranda for her leadership.

In her remarks, Meranda stated: “My decision to resign was a personal sacrifice with the primary aim of entrenching democracy.

“I hereby give notice of my decision to resign effective March 3, 2025, after carefully considering the recent turmoil and the need to protect democracy.

“I also commend my colleagues, management, and staff for their solidarity during my tenure of office. I leave this position as Speaker and shall continue to serve my constituency in Apapa Constituency 1.

“I am not a quitter. I decided to safeguard the institution to save the institution from conflict and embarrassment. The party is supreme, and therefore, I take a bow and step down as Speaker.”

In his response, a visibly humbled Obasa expressed gratitude to party leaders for their efforts in resolving the Assembly’s leadership crisis.

He acknowledged the contributions of former Osun State Governors Bisi Akande and Olusegun Osoba, along with GAC leaders, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, for their roles in brokering peace.

Obasa reaffirmed the Assembly’s ability to self-regulate and resolve internal disputes, stating that the House remains capable and mature in handling such matters.