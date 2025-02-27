‘This Is Not A Joke Anymore’ – Nedu Opens Up About VeryDarkMan’s Hard Drugs, Fraud Allegations Against Him

Nigerian media personality, Nedu Wazobia, has dismissed a viral leaked audio linking him to hard drugs and fraud.

Naija News reports that the audio shared by a controversial social media critic, VeryDarkMan, alleged Nedu’s involvement in drugs and other fraudulent activities.

VeryDarkMan accused Nedu of having close ties with some individuals involved in drugs and fraudulent activities in Turkey, South Africa, and Morocco.

Also, VeryDarkMan, on Wednesday via his Instagram page, shared a video of his visit to the Turkey, South Africa, and Morocco embassies in Nigeria to submit a petition against Nedu.

Reacting to the development, Nedu, in a post on his Instagram story, denied the allegation and involvement in any criminal activities, insisting that he did not make the audio making rounds online.

He said, “Hello everyone, this is not a joke anymore I know nothing about that voice note going around. I did not make that voice note.While this seems to be fun and games, I’ve never and will never be part of anything criminal”.

Meanwhile, Nedu Wazobia, has issued a pre-action notice to VeryDarkMan in response to purported defamatory remarks made on his platform.

VeryDarkMan revealed this development through a post on his Instagram account.

Naija News reports that the legal representatives for Nedu and Tokindrumz Picture and Media Ltd asserted that a 12-minute video posted by VeryDarkMan on his YouTube and Instagram accounts on February 19, 2025, contained numerous defamatory, false, and disparaging claims directed at their clients.

They characterized the video, titled “How Nedu Diverted NGO Scholarship Meant for Nigerians,” as untrue.

Furthermore, they clarified that Nedu is not the owner of Tokindrumz but rather a talent associated with the brand.

They have requested that VeryDarkMan remove all videos featuring Nedu from his platforms within 24 hours of receiving the notice, issue a public apology, and compensate Nedu with ₦ 500 million for the harm inflicted on his reputation.