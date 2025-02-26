Wizkid Reunites With Reekado Banks Four Years After Falling Out

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has reconciled with his colleague, Reekado Banks, after a long-standing beef.

Naija News recalls that the duo fell out in 2020 after Wizkid referred to Reekado as a “clout animal” on social media.

Wizkid made the remarks after Reekado Banks announced the release of his single ‘Omo Ologo’ featuring Wizkid amid the EndSARS protests.

Commenting on Reekado Bank’s post, Wizkid wrote, “Delete this dude. I can’t believe you are even doing this at a time like this. Old song! #endsars fool!”

Wizkid’s harsh words were due to Reekado Bank’s ignorance to promote a song while the nation’s attention was turned to tackling police brutality.

However, the two singers appeared to have put their differences aside as they were spotted together for the first time since 2020.

Their reunion occurred in Lagos on Tuesday when Wizkid visited Reekado Banks’ newly opened lounge.

In a viral video on social media, the duo were seen dining together alongside rapper, Shallipopi.

Watch the video below,

Meanwhile, talent manager, Jada Pollock, the mother of the children of Wizkid, has shared the challenges of being labelled a ‘baby mama’ despite her contribution to the musician’s career.

Naija News reports that Wizkid and Jada, who began dating in 2014, had their first child, Zion, in 2017 and welcomed another boy, AJ, in 2022.

In an interview with BET UK, Jada expressed her frustration about being defined solely by her relationship with Wizkid.

Jada recounted how she released a statement celebrating the growth of Afrobeat following the singer’s Grammy award win; unfortunately, blogs labelled her statement with “Wizkid’s baby mama,” which diminished her entrepreneurial efforts and dedication.