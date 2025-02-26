IBB Reveals Murtala Muhammed’s Refusal To Share Power Led To His Assassination

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has revealed that the assassination of Major General Murtala Muhammed on February 13, 1976, was rooted in his refusal to accept a power-sharing arrangement after the coup that brought him to power in 1975.

Babangida, in his recently launched autobiography, ‘A Journey in Service’, disclosed that the late Head of State’s insistence on absolute control alienated some senior military officers, leading to plots to remove him.

He recalled that after the coup that ousted General Yakubu Gowon, a meeting of top military officers was held at Dodan Barracks to determine the structure of governance.

According to him, younger senior officers, including Colonel M.I. Wushishi, Lt-Col Joe Garba, Lt-Col Abdullahi Mohammed, and Lt-Col Shehu Yar’Adua, attempted to convince Murtala to run a collective administration alongside Brigadiers Olusegun Obasanjo and Theophilus Danjuma.

However, the late military leader vehemently rejected the proposal, insisting he would rule without being beholden to anyone.

“We Heard Murtala’s Thundering Voice” – IBB

Recounting the tense moments during the closed-door meeting, Babangida wrote, “We were close enough to pick up Murtala Muhammed’s thundering voice, rejecting such proposals outrightly. The meeting lasted past midnight. Finally, he agreed to be Head of State but insisted he would not share power.”

True to his style, Murtala wasted no time in consolidating power, announcing mass retirements and new appointments the following day.

Sweeping Military Reshuffle

Murtala’s administration was marked by one of the most significant purges in Nigerian history. Several top military officers were compulsorily retired, including Vice-Admiral Joseph Wey (Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters), Major-General David Ejoor (Deputy Chief of Staff, Army), Major-General Adeyinka Adebayo, T.A. Fagbola (Deputy Inspector-General of Police)

New appointments were also swiftly made, with Brigadier Olusegun Obasanjo replacing Wey and Brigadier Theophilus Danjuma becoming Chief of Army Staff.

Mass Civil Service Sackings: “We Overdid It” – IBB

Babangida admitted that the 1975 purge of top civil servants, which saw thousands forced into retirement, may have been too extreme.

“Looking back now, I realise we probably overdid the retirement exercise. Some civil servants may have been victims of an unfair witch-hunt,” he admitted.

While the intent was to remove corrupt and incompetent officials, the impact of the mass sackings is still felt today, Babangida noted.

Return To Civil Rule And State Creation

Despite the controversial retirements, Murtala fast-tracked Nigeria’s transition to democracy, setting October 1, 1979, as the target date for returning to civilian rule.

He also implemented the recommendations of the Justice Ayo Irikefe panel, creating seven new states, including Ogun and Ondo (from the old Western State), Anambra and Imo (from the old East-Central State), Benue (from Benue-Plateau), Bauchi and Niger (from the North)

IBB revealed that Minna was controversially chosen as Niger State’s capital, overriding a recommendation for Bida.

“Murtala, with his characteristic decisiveness, put his thumbs up for Minna over Bida,” he recalled.

Murtala’s Foreign Policy And African Influence

Babangida described Murtala’s foreign policy as bold and anti-colonial, particularly his support for the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) against Western-backed factions.

His defiant stance against Western powers, including U.S. President Gerald Ford, further cemented his reputation as a strong and independent leader.

Despite his short time in power, Murtala won public admiration for his policies. However, his firm leadership style and uncompromising decisions made him a target for disgruntled elements within the military.

Barely six months after taking power, he was assassinated in a failed coup led by Lt-Col Buka Suka Dimka on February 13, 1976.