It’s Not Too Late – Sowore Demands IBB’s Arrest, Prosecution

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has demanded the arrest and prosecution of former military president of Nigeria, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) over alleged crimes.

Naija News reports that the activist, in a statement via his Facebook page, alleged that unresolved killings, abuses, corruption, and other grave violations were associated with the regime of Babangida.

He argued that age should not be a barrier to hinder the proper investigation of Babangida’s regime and prosecution based on available evidence.

Citing the case of former Chilean dictator, Augusto Pinochet, Sowore said age should not be a barrier for accountability.

“It is not too late to arrest and prosecute Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida for crimes committed under his military dictatorship.

“Former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet faced arrest and extensive legal proceedings in his 80s. Age did not automatically place him beyond the reach of accountability.

“IBB is 85. His age should not confer immunity from justice. The unresolved killings, abuses, corruption, and other grave violations associated with his regime deserve proper investigation and, where the evidence supports it, prosecution,” Sowore wrote.

In other news, Sowore promised to restore fuel subsidy in Nigeria if elected President in the 2027 general election.

He made the pledge during an interview on ARISE TV while outlining his proposed approach to addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Asked if he would reinstate fuel subsidy if elected, Sowore replied, “Absolutely.”

He argued that despite the removal of petrol subsidy, the federal government was still subsidising other aspects of the economy, including the naira.