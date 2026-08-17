‘Our Nation Needs More Of Such Wisdom’ – Atiku Praises IBB On 85th Birthday

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has praised the contributions of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), to the growth and development of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a personally signed statement on Monday, said Babangida’s vision and legacy of keeping Nigeria united is legendary.

Speaking against the backdrop of Babangida’s 85th birthday celebration, Atiku described Babangida as a lover of Nigeria, a patriot and statesman whose wisdom in handling national matters remains very relevant and useful in the current dispensation.

He praised the former President’s infrastructural and socio-economic developments, including the landmark project of moving the nation’s capital from Lagos to Abuja.

According to him, Babangida’s method and acumen in handling issues have made him a standard for generations of Nigerian leaders.

“To be candid, 85 candles will never be adequate in celebrating the birth anniversary of one of Nigeria’s most senior citizens, patriot and statesman of the calibre of former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retired).

“Sir, thank you for the sacrifice and love of country. Your long-lasting legacy of keeping our country united, the massive investment in infrastructural and socio-economic developments, plus the visionary leadership of moving the nation’s capital from Lagos to Abuja.

“That aside, thank you for planting the nation-building trees that are currently providing shade to generations of Nigerian leaders. Your mentoring acumen and administrative prowess are both legendary and indelible.

“Your unique mantra on anger management remains evergreen and advisorily remarkable as a monumental value addition to the body of human knowledge. It is worthy of repeat here: “Do not fight your seniors, because elders are not to be insulted; do not trade insults with juniors, because they don’t have the experience that you have; and don’t fight your mates, because there will always be places to meet.”

“The pathfinder role of Your Excellency in the spheres of socio-economic and political lives of our countrymen and women showcased great vision, bravery and patriotic courage of a rare genius.

“Despite being a military Head of State, your public relations-driven interactions and persuasive engagements with people is a case study in intentional communication strategy. Our nation needs more of such wisdom,” Atiku wrote.

The former Vice President prayed for God’s continued blessings and longevity for Babangida as he celebrates his 85th birthday.

Atiku also prayed for God’s unity and continued blessings on Nigeria as a nation, particularly as the citizens look forward to the 2027 general elections.

“Therefore, as the world celebrates your unique birth anniversary today, please continue to pray for the unity and prosperity of our dear country, especially in view of the precarious situations in our nation today, barely a few months from the general elections holding next year.

“At 85, I would want to thank you for your immense and impactful contributions to the history and heritage of our dear country.

“I also pray to Allah, that your existence continues to enjoy abundant blessings, longevity and a wealth of good health. More grace, steady pace and a continuous service to humanity, Your Excellency.

“Happy birthday, Sir and multiple salutations to the People’s witty General and a worthy statesman,” Atiku concluded in his statement.